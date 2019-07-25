Vancouver Island Short Film Festival now accepting submissions

Local filmmakers enter for free with two spaces reserved for Island-made films

Submissions are open for the 2019 Vancouver Island Short Film Festival. (Photo courtesy Denisa Kraus)

Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Short Film Festival is back for its 15th year and filmmakers from the Island, Canada and around the world are being asked to submit their work.

According to a press release, this year’s entries may be up to 15 minutes long, including credits, up from 12 minutes last year.

Also, due to the increase in submissions over the past few years, the 2020 VISFF will be showing twice as many films.

Local filmmakers enter the festival for free, with two spots reserved for Island-made films.

To submit a film, use the FilmFreeway link at the VISFF website. For more information, contact submissions@visff.com. Submissions are due on Nov. 4.

