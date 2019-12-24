Vancouver Island Regional Library introduces Adult Winter Reading Club

The evenings are long, dark, and often wet! It's the perfect the time of year to curl up with a good book someplace warm and cozy. To make your reading activity even more enjoyable, Vancouver Island Regional Library has created a winter reading club - for adults!

Many of you might be aware of our annual Summer Reading Club for children. The Adult Winter Reading Club is very similar; adults track the books they’ve read in a ‘Reading Record’ for the chance to win weekly book prizes, a gift card prize from their local book store, and a grand prize of a Kobo Libra H20 eReader.

The Adult Winter Reading Club runs from January through to the end of February. Reading records are available now to be picked up from any Vancouver Island Regional Library branch near you.

Drop by the library as often as you like throughout January and February and receive a draw ticket for each book you have read and recorded. Your draw tickets will be used for weekly book draws and entered for the grand prizes awarded at the end of February.