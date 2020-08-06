Vancouver Island films sought for One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge

Local filmmakers have until the end of the month to create a 60-second film using their cell phone or tablet for the chance at a $100 prize.

Nanaimo’s CineCentral Filmmakers Society, formerly Hub City Cinema Society, is presenting its fifth annual One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge. All entries will be screened at this year’s online edition of the Cinefest Film Festival and viewers will vote for the winner, who will receive the Selfie Award and a $100 cash prize.

The movies must be shot on Vancouver Island using a mobile device and feature this year’s key word, ‘alive.’ CineCentral president Zachary Tannar said he chose that word because he wanted to encourage positivity.

“With what we’re all going through right now with the world I was trying to think, ‘What’s the most positive thing you can think of?'” Tannar said. “I thought just being alive, I feel, is pretty positive. So if anything else, everything is going badly, at least you’re alive.”

Looking back on past winners, Tannar said comedies have fared well, but it’s also important for the films to have a focused plot. He said last year’s winner, Daughter by Todd Jones, was a simple story about a young woman who comes home late and the ensuring argument with her father.

“It’s all one scene but because the filmmaker contained it to one scene he was able to focus on lighting it really well, getting really powerful, emotional performances from the actors and he was able to bring it to a very high level because it was a very focused story,” Tannar said.

Although the films must adhere to a tight time constraint, Tannar said “there is so much you can do in one minute.”

“Just try and be creative with it,” he said. “Try to show something that people have not seen. Give a unique perspective the no one else other than yourself can give.”

For a full list of guidelines and how to submit a film, click here. Deadline is Aug. 31.

