Vancouver Island festival offers tributes to massive stars

The stars will be out in force on May 25 in Parksville.

Aaron Halliday, above as Alan Jackson, and David James and Big River headline the 6th Annual Vancouver Island Tribute Festival. (Photo submitted)

The stars will be out in force on May 25 in Parksville.

The 6th Annual Vancouver Island Tribute Festival, a spectacular one-day affair, is a fundraising effort for The Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation.

Featuring four of the finest ‘Tributes’ that B.C. has to offer, it also marks the first time that the Tributes will perform with full bands to accompany the acts.

Headlining the festival on Saturday evening this year with a Barn Dance Theme will be Kelowna artist Aaron Halliday with his ‘The Alan Jackson Experience’.

This will mark Halliday’s sixth performance at the festival and he has returned every year with a different and amazing tribute to country Superstar Alan Jackson.

Supporting this show will be the Victoria-based country band Chick Wagon, which features Darla Cooper, who has performed at the festival in the past as Wynonna Judd of the Counterfeit Judds.

There will also be an afternoon performance beginning at noon, which will kick off the festival with Vancouver-based Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong, who has been a crowd-pleaser for years and really brings the spirit of Elvis to the stage every time.

Headlining the afternoon show will be Nanaimo artist David James and Big River, with their tributes to Icons Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. James’s show has been critically acclaimed as one of the best representations of Johnny Cash ever seen.

The dance floor will be open for any and all shows so that attendees can enjoy the music to its fullest.

Afternoon show doors open at noon with Aaron Wong as Elvis at 1 p.m. and David James as Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening show opens with happy hour at 6 p.m. and dance starts at 7 p.m. with Chick Wagon followed by The Alan Jackson Experience at 8:30 p.m. and continues with a mix of country dance tunes until midnight.

Tickets are available at the Parksville Community Centre as well as at Eventbrite.ca.

Each of the shows, afternoon and evening, are $30 per show or the entire day for $50.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter