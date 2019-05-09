Vancouver-based funk group Raincity comes to the Corner Lounge

When Parksville-raised singer Clare Twiddy returns to the Island for her first performance in two years, she’ll sound funkier than last time.

That’s because on their upcoming three-song EP – self-titled and due later this month – she and her Vancouver-based band Raincity, armed with a new rhythm section, are embracing their funky side.

The group started as a jazz trio in 2016 but has since gone on to play blues and soul music before settling on its current iteration. Twiddy said it was a natural, gradual progression.

Raincity started work on the EP last fall. Twiddy said they “really tore apart the songs” and tried more than a dozen versions of each track to see what they liked best. It was a departure from the approach they took on their last album, 2018’s Stuck on Replay.

“The first time around we did everything live off the floor and there was a lot of improvisation during recording time,” Twiddy said. “And I think this time around we really tried every option from A to Z of what the songs could be ahead of time and so I think we really settled upon something that everybody felt was really us.”

WHAT’S ON … Raincity performs at the Corner Lounge, 121 Bastion St., on Friday, May 10 at 9 p.m. Admission by donation.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter