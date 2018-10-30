Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

The Caetani Cultural Centre celebrates Sveva Caetani's favourite holiday, with A Haunted Halloween Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Vernon landmark on Pleasant Valley Road. (photo submitted)

Bring curiosity, a sense of delight and a friend or two to an evening hosted by Bill Arnott, who has delivered original music, prose, poetry and spoken word readings at events across Canada in addition to performances in the United Kingdom and St Ives Literature Festival.

Arnott, the self-directed artist in residence at the Caetani Cultural Centre, presents select readings from his travelogue Dromomania with music and conversation Nov. 7, 7-9 p.m. at the Caetani Studio Gallery.

The Vancouver-based author, poet and songwriter has written and published several nonfiction books, from personal development to humorous travel literature. His first book, Wonderful Magical Words, is a national bestseller

His most recent book is Dromomania: A Wonderful Magical Journey. Book sales have generated charitable donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation and Saint James Music Academy. His poetry is published in The League of Canadian Poets’ Heartwood: Poems for the Love of Trees.

“The Self-Directed Artist In Residence Program is available to artists working on creative projects anywhere from two weeks to three months in length,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator. “The program is intended to serve as a conduit between regional and national artistic cultures by welcoming artists of any genre from across Canada to the North Okanagan to live, create and commune. The artist stays at the Caetani Cultural Centre and is invited to share workshops, readings and exhibitions with the North Okanagan community.”

For more information, visit caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.