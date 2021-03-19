Vancouver artist’s ‘recent paintings and drawings’ on display at Fort Langley gallery

Neil Peter Dyck exhibit works are 'a combination of cabin fever, imagination and resourcefulness'

Vancouver-based artist Neil Peter Dyck’s work is on display at Fort Gallery during spring 2021. (Special to The Star)

Recent ink drawings created on a trip within B.C. during the pandemic are now the subject of Neil Peter Dyck’s upcoming exhibition at the Fort Gallery.

Inspired by a combination of cabin fever, imagination, and resourcefulness, Dyck turned to ink and paper when he didn’t have a means to keep up a fully transportable studio while away.

“When I started with these ink drawings, I didn’t have the intention of holding on to them as finished works for a show,” the Vancouver-based artist said.

READ MORE: Fort Langley Artist Group capitalizes on chilly weather with new gallery

His dreamlike, fragmented compositions are the result of a process of augmenting, reducing and concealing abstract forms, a multi-layered execution that simultaneously exposes an expressive freedom and calculated restraint.

The exhibition also includes a selection of Dyck’s earlier paintings to place the ink drawings into the context of his body of work.

“I feel fortunate to be able to translate and extend the intuitive language to these drawings. They represent the actual locations where I’ve spent time, the fictional places, and those in between,” Dyck explained.

Neil Peter Dyck: Recent Paintings and Drawings is at the Fort Gallery March 30 to April 10.

The Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd., is open Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

More information is available at fortgallery.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove Star