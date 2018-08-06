Valley Symphony seeking new musicians

Fraser Valley Symphony will be celebrating its 35th year of community music-making

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) will be celebrating its 35th year of community music-making in the upcoming 2018-19 season and they welcome new members to join.

The FVS draws from musicians throughout the region, who rehearse under Symphony Musical Director Lindsay Mellor for their annual series of concerts.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently seeking musicians for the following sections: Double Bass, Cello, Viola, Violin, Percussion, Harp and Extra Woodwinds.

Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals, from September to early June, and they should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

Other instrumentalists are welcome to contact FVS in the event additional or substitute musicians are needed during the season.

For more information, please call Dorle Eason at 604-534-7573.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region. Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the symphony provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music for the enjoyment of audiences in the Fraser Valley.

The FVS can be contacted via email at mailto: info@fraservalleysymphony.org.

The symphony’s website is: www.fraservalleysymphony.org