Valley Festival Singers present Remembrance Day concert

We Remember Them held in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 11

The Valley Festival Singers present a Remembrance Day concert, We Remember Them, this Sunday at Calvin Presbyterian Church.

The Valley Festival Singers present a Remembrance Day concert in Abbotsford this weekend.

The concert, titled We Remember Them, is sponsored by the Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church (33911 Hazelwood Ave.).

The repertoire features a wide variety of music, from Samuel Barber’s exquisite Agnus Dei to Jacques Brel’s 1957 café song If We Only Have Love to a classic setting of Col. John McCrae’s touching poem In Flanders Fields by Canadian composer Kirkland Adsett.

The choir is also participating in the Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Abbotsford cenotaph in Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The choir also hosts their concert on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Sardis Community Church in Chilliwack, starting at 7 p.m.

That concert includes the Chilliwack Children’s Choir as special guest performers.

The Valley Festival Singers have been making music together for more than 42 years.

Their current conductor, Dr. Joel Tranquilla, is director of choral activities at Trinity Western University.

In addition, he is associate director of the Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir and conductor of the award-winning Coastal Sound Youth Choir.

Accompanying the group on piano is Dr. Betty Suderman, a local teacher and performer with a long list of accomplishments on the Canadian music scene, including collaborations with major classical artists such as Edith Wiens, Ben Heppner and Colin Balzer.

Tickets for the concerts are available at House of James, online at Eventbrite.ca, and at the door. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for children under 10.