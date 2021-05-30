Valley Festival Singers present live-streamed concert

The Trinity Western University Masterworks Chorus performed with the Valley Festival Singers in March 2018 at Calvin Presbyterian church. The singers are presenting a virtual concert on June 7. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Valley Festival Singers present a virtual concert on Monday, June 7.

The live-streamed event, titled Night/Light: Music for Reflection and Renewal, starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Valley Festival Singers have made it a priority to continue making music throughout the pandemic. Since September, a group of members has met online every week to learn, sing and share.

“Though the way ahead continues to be uncertain, we are hopeful that the light is coming – and sooner with each passing day,” they said.

The hour-long program includes works by Mozart, Schubert, Verdi, and Rachmaninoff, and each musical selection has been paired with an original work by Abbotsford-based visual artist Linda Klippenstein.

The choir is led by artistic director Dr. Joel Tranquilla and assistant conductor Andrew Whiteside. Pianist Dr. Betty Suderman and special guests Joel Stobbe on cello and Brooklyn Wood on violin contribut to the musical accompaniment.

Tickets for the concert are available online at aftontickets.com/VFS. Because they are using an American platform that cannot charge a price in Canadian dollars, the cost of the event is $12 US or approximately $15 Canadian

Abbotsford News