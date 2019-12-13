Concerts at South Abbotsford Church on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 16

The Valley Festival Singers perform two concerts in Abbotsford next week. (Rob MacLeod photo)

The Valley Festival Singers present Christmas with Brass for two shows next week.

The concerts take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at South Abbotsford Church (32424 Huntingdon Rd.).

The Valley Festival Singers are joined by a brass quintet of Vancouver-based musicians.

There will be new music as well as familiar songs such as O, Holy Night and Mary Had a Baby.

The audience is invited to join the choir in singing the Hallelujah Chorus and other songs.

The concert is conducted by Joel Tranquilla and features accompaniment by pianist Betty Superman.

Tickets purchased in advance are $20 general, $5 for students, and free for kids 10 and under. They are available online at valleyfestivalsingers.com and eventbrite.ca or at House of James.

Tickets at the door are $5 more.