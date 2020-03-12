Valley Concert Society presents Manhattan Chamber Players quartet

Concert on Friday, March 13 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford

Cellist Andrea Casarrubios is among four musicians from the Manhattan Chamber Players who will perform in Abbotsford on March 13, presented by the Valley Concert Society.

The Valley Concert Society presents a quartet from the Manhattan Chamber Players in concert at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Chamber Players is a chamber music collective of New York-based musicians. Violist Luke Fleming is their founding artistic director.

This roster comes from the tradition of such noted festivals as Marlboro Music Festival and Steans Institute at Ravinia.

They are all former students of the Curtis Institute, Juilliard School, Colburn Conservatory, New England Conservatory and Yale School of Music.

The concert in Abbotsford will feature the music of late Romantic Era composers Dvorak and Brahms.

Pianist Adam Golka and violinist Francesca dePasquale will open the concert with Antonin Dvorak’s Romance for Violin and Piano.

Fleming and cellist Andrea Casarrubios will join them for the two major works on the program.

The Piano Quartet in C minor by Johannes Brahms will fill out the first half of the program. Dvorak’s Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major will be performed in the second half.

There will be a pre-concert talk in the foyer at 6:50 p.m.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students. They are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com. Call 604-289-3377 for more information.

RELATED: Valley Concert Society presents Russian trio in concert

RELATED: Valley Concert Society presents vocal trio Casa Diva

Abbotsford News