Valley Concert Society presents five more concerts in season

All performances are at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford

(From left) Virginia Hatfield, Megan Latham and Joni Henson form Casa Diva. They perform in Abbotsford on Dec. 5 as part of the Valley Concert Society’s 2019-20 season.

The Valley Concert Society has begun another season of outstanding professional classical music.

The society hopes to build on last year’s successful season, which saw a 25 per cent increase in attendance at concerts.

The season opened on Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Les Voix humaines, an award-winning viola da gamba ensemble from Quebec and their guest, the British lutenist Nigel North.

Abbotsford’s own Megan Latham, who is enjoying a burgeoning career as an operatic mezzo-soprano, headlines the Dec. 5 concert.

Forming a trio along with her friends sopranos Joni Henson and Virginia Hatfield, Casa Diva will bring a program of Christmas music arranged especially for them by Canadian composer Peter Tiefenbach.

On Jan. 23, the Valley Concert Society welcomes the return of Trio Voronezh, named for the Russian city from which they hail.

They play on traditional Russian instruments and perform a variety of classical, traditional and contemporary music.

Pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin took the piano world by storm after the best performance ever by a Canadian at the prestigious Chopin Festival in 2015. He performs in Abbotsford on Feb. 21.

Led by their artistic director violist Luke Fleming, a quartet from the Manhattan Chamber Players will perform on March 13.

Their program will feature the music of romantic era composers Johannes Brahms and Antonin Dvorak.

To close the season on May 1, Calgary cellist Arnold Choi will be joined by three outstanding musicians from New York, including a violinist, a clarinetist and a pianist.

This group of four will perform a creative program of trios in various combinations.

All the concerts take place at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a pre-concert talk in the foyer at 6:50 p.m. to introduce each program.

Subscriptions for the season are available at valleyconcertsociety.com.