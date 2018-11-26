Valdy rocks Oak Bay stage Friday

Canadian musician, Valdy, is making a special stop in Sooke to perform on March 23, as part of his Canadian tour. (Contributed)

Valdy brings his brand of rock and roll to the Oak Bay stage Friday night.

Valdy, born Paul-Valdemar Horsdal in Ottawa, Ontario, is well known for his song Play Me a Rock and Roll Song which launched his recording career of 18 albums, 24 singles, four gold albums and more than half a million copies sold worldwide. Valdy has garnered the 1971 RPM Gold Leaf Award for Folk Singer of the Year, and two Juno Awards (Folk Entertainer of the Year, 1972 and Outstanding Performance of the Year – Folk, 1973).

Valdy received SOCAN’s National Achievement Award in 2005, was awarded the Order of Canada in 2011 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2013, and is in the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame and (ironically) the Victoria Rock and Roll Music Hall of Fame.

Through 40 years of recording and touring, Valdy remains at the heart of Canada’s musical landscape. He is a prolific songwriter, singer, musician, and performer, and personifies the original stylings of the folk music idiom. He continues to perform up to two hundred gigs a year, being a perennial favourite at folk festivals.

Joining Valdy on stage will be Karel Roessingh, composer, arranger, producer and musician who has written scores for over five hundred television episodes, and many award-winning films, documentaries, and promotional videos. As well as performing on countless recordings for other artists, he has produced more than fifteen of his own recordings, including several for the Canadian Naturescapes series which have been distributed world-wide, two jazz trio CDs and many solo piano CDs. In 2011, he produced and played on Valdy’s latest CD. Karel is busy with many music projects and performs regularly with such artists as Maureen Washington and Edie Daponte.

Get a taste of the music at www.valdy.com.

Valdy and Karel Roessingh perform Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Lounge, Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation and $25 at the door.

