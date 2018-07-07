Valdy returns to Golden for Summer Kicks

Valdy returns to Golden on Wednesday, July 11 to play the Summer Kicks music series in Spirit Square, with Carl Trinkwon and the Masters of Nun.

Valdy is performing in Sidney on his "month-versary" with his wife Kathleen. They've been married for 32 years. (Handout)

Long ranked as one of Canada’s greatest songwriters, Valdy is a warm and gifted performer whose heartfelt songs and stories shouldn’t be missed.

Valdy is the very definition of a national folk icon. As a master of folk, country, blues, and pop for more than 40 years, he has earned his status as one of the greatest songwriters in this country.

With 16 albums that have achieved sales of nearly half a million copies, numerous awards, and as a member of the Order of Canada, Valdy is as good as it gets. On stage, he offers his audience a unique combination of emotional warmth and musical magic.

Valdy was a member of the London Town Criers during the 1960s, and also joined the Montreal band The Prodigal Sons. Prior to beginning his solo career in the 1970s, he was based in Victoria, working with various artists. The 72-year-old musician is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, but has moved around a bit for his career. He has received two Juno Awards for Folk Singer of the Year, and Folk Entertainer of the Year, and has received many more nominations. His music has also been featured on TV and movies.

In 2005, Valdy was awarded the National Achievement Award at he 2005 Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada awards in Toronto, and he was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada in June 2011.

Valdy has been an active member of Canada’s music culture since the 1960s, and released his first solo album, Country Man, in 1972, and quickly began releasing more albums, almost annually for the next decade. His last album, Read Between the Lines, came out in 2012.

Catch Valdy and Carl Trinkwon and the Masters of Nun on July 11 at 7 p.m. in Spirit Square.

Get ready for El Grupo Cabana- Brisas del Palmar the following week. Hailing from Cuba, the internationally acclaimed quintet is one if their country’s leading traditional groups. They will be playing with David Whyte on July 18.