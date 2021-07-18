Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard headline show at Knox United Church in Parksville Aug. 7

Knox United Church, located at 345 Pym St. in Parksville, will host live music again starting Aug. 7, 2021. (PQB News photo)

Live music at the Knox United Church in Parksville starts up again on Aug. 7, 2021.

The first show will feature two Canadian music icons, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard.

Valdy and Gary have both been in the music business for over half a century and won multiple awards.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from www.eventbrite.ca

The Knox United Church is thrilled to be able to host their first concert in many months and help to bring back live music to Parksville Qualicum Beach.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News