Valdy and Bill Henderson in one show in Duncan: Wow!

You can take a delightful stroll down memory lane as legendary Canadian artists Valdy and Bill Henderson, along with some friends, come to Duncan for a very special show in the Cowichan Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, April 20.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

A cultural emissary, Valdy is one of Canada’s trusted voices, and a well-seasoned performer. He is a multiple Juno winner and best known for his song ‘Rock and Roll Song’. His 14 albums have achieved sales of nearly half a million copies, four of which are certified gold.

Bill Henderson is best know as the singer and guitarist of iconic Canadian rock band Chilliwack, with whom he achieved huge international success throughout the ’70s and ’80s, with songs such as ‘Fly at Night’, ‘Lonesome Mary’, ‘My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)’, among numerous others. He has also been a member of UHF and The Collectors, and has been named a Member of the Order of Canada.

This pair of performers can be counted on to pour out music of a fine vintage. In other words, don’t wait to get your tickets.

Tickets are $35 each, and are available through the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.