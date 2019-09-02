UVic unveils Farquhar highlights for next season

From comedy to dance to acrobatics and more, there's lots to look forward to in 2019-20

From comedy to circus acrobatics, music and more, the Farquhar Auditorium has a little of everything coming up for the next season.

The University of Victoria’s primary performing space just announced what’s coming up for 2019-20, leading off with a night of comedy led by local funnyman Mike Delamont.

Victoria comic Mike Delamont comes to UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium for two separate shows during the coming entertainment season. He hosts the West Coast Comedy Showcase on Sept. 21, then returns as The Devil in Hell Yeah!, next Jan. 17. mikedelamont.com

West Coast Comedy Showcase, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. – The man renowned for his reprised act, God is a Scottish Drag Queen, Delamont gathers a gaggle of his counterparts for this one night show. Find more at mikedelamont.com.

– The man renowned for his reprised act, God is a Scottish Drag Queen, Delamont gathers a gaggle of his counterparts for this one night show. Find more at mikedelamont.com. Rosanne Cash, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m . – Cash performs material from her new album, She Remembers Everything, along with other favorites. Don’t miss one of North America’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, performing her poetic, lush and soulful songs. rosannecash.com

. – Cash performs material from her new album, She Remembers Everything, along with other favorites. Don’t miss one of North America’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, performing her poetic, lush and soulful songs. rosannecash.com Me Squared, Sursaut Dance, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. – Quebec’s acclaimed dance company returns with this exploration of adolescence and the search for self, using breakdance-inspired choreography and shadow-play to create a visually impeccable experience. Suitable for ages 12 and up. www.sursaut.ca

– Quebec’s acclaimed dance company returns with this exploration of adolescence and the search for self, using breakdance-inspired choreography and shadow-play to create a visually impeccable experience. Suitable for ages 12 and up. www.sursaut.ca Hell Yeah!, Mike Delamont, Jan. 17, 2020, 8 p.m. – Delamont returns to the Farquhar stage as the alter ego of God in this hilarious night of sendups from everybody’s favourite bad boy, The Devil! mikedelamont.com.

– Delamont returns to the Farquhar stage as the alter ego of God in this hilarious night of sendups from everybody’s favourite bad boy, The Devil! mikedelamont.com. International Guitar Night, Jan. 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m. – This 20th anniversary celebration of IGN and its tours features guest host Mike Dawes (England) with his incredible two-hand contemporary style of playing. Also on the card are Germán López from the Canary Islands, jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West . internationalguitarnight.com

– This 20th anniversary celebration of IGN and its tours features guest host (England) with his incredible two-hand contemporary style of playing. Also on the card are from the Canary Islands, jazz virtuoso from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master . internationalguitarnight.com Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque, April 11, 2020, 7:30 p.m. – Get ready for a stunning combination of African drumming and acrobatics. This all-ages show features daring gymnastics accompanied by the intense rhythms of Guinean djembes. kalabanteproductions.com.

These special performances are just a portion of the events that happen at the Farquhar and other venies at UVic. To stay on top of things, you can find more information at uvic.ca/farquhar. You can find tickets for these and other events at the UVic Ticket Centre (call 250-721-8480) or online at tickets.uvic.ca.

editor@mondaymag.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter