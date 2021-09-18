Upcoming Victoria Symphony events celebrate masterpieces

Artists such as Lorraine Min, Stewart Goodyear, Alexander Weimann on the roster

The Victoria Symphony orchestra in the midst of performing one of Beethoven’s symphonies during its Beethoven 250 celebrations at UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium, marking the birth of the great composer. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Symphony is set to host both live and virtual events in the upcoming weeks that feature Greater Victoria’s most talented artists and beyond.

The complete Beethoven symphonies will be led by music director Christian Kluxen, and orchestral masterpieces of a wide variety are to be led by Robert and Clara Schumann.

Other artists include pianists Lorraine Min and Stewart Goodyear, and conductor Alexander Weimann.

ALSO READ: The prowess of Oak Bay cellist Lexie Krakowski is a shining example for the exploration of music.

To celebrate the 90th birthday of John Williams, conductor Sean O’Loughlin will lead a program of Williams’ iconic film music.

Current plans are subject to ongoing changes to abide by public health orders.

All attendees must show proof of at least one dose of a federally approved vaccine before Sept. 14 and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24 to attend the live events.

Virtual events are to continue free of charge at least once a month, beginning Sept. 23.

To view a calendar of the many upcoming events or to purchase tickets online, visit victoriasymphony.ca or call 250-721-8480.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News