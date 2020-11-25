Upcoming shows cancelled at Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Revelstoke Project will still be live-streamed on Nov. 28

Lucas Meyers will be performing his one-man show Revelstoke Project on Nov. 28 via live-stream. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Arts Revelstoke has cancelled upcoming live events due to the province’s latest order requiring theatres close until further notice.

The Roxy Theatre has also closed.

Ticket holders for Arts Revelstoke’s upcoming shows The Revelstoke Project by Lucas Meyers and CIRCUS LUMINUS by CIRCUS WEST will receive emails with a link for ticket cancellation preferences. Ticket Holders also have the option to donate their ticket to Arts Revelstoke.

Funds with contribute to the continuation of the arts in Revelstoke through this difficult period.

Despite the cancellation of in-person audiences, you will still be able to watch Lucas Meyers perform The Revelstoke Project. The Capitol Theatre in Nelson is recording the show, with a live-stream showing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, for free.

Find the video @artsrevelstoke on Facebook.

