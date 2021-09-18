Upcoming Penticton Arts Council exhibition explores the value of women through art

Karla Avendaño and one of her portraits from the upcoming Hathor: Goddess of Many Things exhibition. The exhibition opens Sept. 24. (Submitted)

A celebration of the value of women’s hard work and sacrifices is opening Sept. 24 at the Penticton and District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) Galleries.

Hathor: Goddess of Many Things is a solo exhibition featuring the work of Chilean-Canadian artist and Kaleden resident Karla Avendaño.

The exhibit will feature portraits of women recognizing their value through art, representing and exploring themes of strength, beauty, sacrifice, and universal interconnectedness. A goddess from ancient Egypt who was most well-known as being a protector of women, Hathor’s domains included love, beauty, music, and pleasure.

Asked about the art exhibition, Avendaño said she wants every woman to know there’s a part of Hathor inside them, and all women have the power—and the right—to be a goddess.

In the process of creating her installation, Avendaño felt inspired by the unfolding of events in Afghanistan, and discrimination and human rights abuses women and girls living there are facing.

In solidarity with women around the world, Avendaño has painted everyday goddesses to inspire people to recognize the sacrifices, hard work, and passions of all women. Avendaño said she hopes to promote equal rights and opportunities—regardless of gender—and to help end violence against women and girls.

The exhibition will be on display at the galleries at 200 Manor Park Road from Sept. 24 until Nov. 6., and available for viewing Thursday to Sunday each week from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Avendaño works mainly in acrylic and mixed media, creating contemporary surrealist images of the beauty she observes in the world. Since early 2020, she has been a PDCAC Artist in Residence at the Leir House Cultural Centre in Penticton.

