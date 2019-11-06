Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, We Paint in Harmony exhibition by the We Paint Group. October 22 to November 16. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m Next up the annual Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale, an ongoing gallery exhibition. November 19 to December 24.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

Upcoming Workshops at Cranbrook Arts:

Register for these wonderful classes at Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street or call and register 250-426-4223

November 9th 10-4 Barb Guillen is facilitating a Nuno Felted Scarf Workshop at the Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th Street North Location. You will leave with a beautiful scarf in hand at the end of the day. All materials included. Bring a lunch.

Latin Dance Nights at Studio 64

Starting October 24, Latin dance instruction is back at Studio 64. Introductory lessons are by donation. Every Thursday, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and 21, Dec. 5. 7 p.m. $8 minimum donation.

Saturday, November 9

Kimberley Pipe Band – Road to 2020 Ceilidh

Join the Kimberley Pipe Band and the Liela Cooper and Hail Duncan Highland Dancers for an evening of music, food and fun all with a celtic twist. The evening features:

Full Chicken and Ribs Buffet Dinner

Musicial Performance by the Kimberley Pipe Band

Highland Dancing by the Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan Highland Dancers

Ceilidh / Dance to The Choice with special guests Brass Monkey a seven piece show band.

Live and Silent Auction

MC Dennis Walker of Summit 107

All proceeds go towards supporting the Kimberley Pipe Band as they travel to the Netherlands in April 2020 to participate in events commemorating the liberation of The Netherlands by Canadian and Allied Forces.

Thursday, November 14

Arts Club: Bed and Breakfast

Key City Theatre

A comedy about being out and finding home. When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community?

Saturday, November 16

Colin Linden at Key City Theatre

Colin Linden is a genuine renaissance man of roots music. He’s a member of the highly successful trio, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, a singer and songwriter, an in-demand and prolific record producer, musical director on the hit TV show Nashville and sideman to the stars as guitarist for the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Cockburn, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

November 21 – 23

23rd Rockies Film Festival at the Key City Theatre.

All Tickets $12 each. Purchase your tickets online at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or at the box office.

Thursday, November 21 6:30 pm – Gordon Lightfoot – If you could read my mind ( 90 mins)

Thursday, November 21 8:30 pm – Sometimes, Always, Never (90 mins)

Friday, November 22 6:30 pm – Brittany Runs A Marathon (104 mins)

Friday, November 22 8:30 pm – Maiden ( 97 mins)

Saturday, November 23 1:00 pm – Parasite (131 mins)

Saturday, November 23 6:30 – 7:30 Wine and Cheese Social (no host bar)

Saturday, November 23 7:30 pm – The Farewell (98 mins)

See www.rockiesfilmfest.com for more information and movie trailers

Friday, November 22

Kimberley Elks Club

Thee High Watts

The Thee High Watts rock the Kimberley Elks Club with an evening of vintage classic hard rock from tehe 60s and 70s. The bad features members and ex-members of DOA, BCDC, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Sack Grabbath. Show startse at 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

Kimberley Conference Centre

MSP Films: Return to Send’er

Return to Send’er is “THE SEASON’S BEST SKI MOVIE” – Freeskier Magazine. Four elite freeskiers—a veteran, a rookie, an innovator and a big mountain skier carrying on his father’s legacy—put together powerful, insightful individual segments before joining forces for the mother of all heliskiing trips. 6 p.m. Kimberley Conference Centre. Come early and check out the booths from Icelantic Skis, K2 Skis, Kimberley Alpine Team, Kimberley Alpine Resort AND Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol will be holding their intake from 4-6:30pm for their annual Ski swap.

Saturday, November 23

Take Four – An evening of jazz favourites

Kimberley Elks Club

Enjoy an evening of jazz music in the friendly Kimberley Elks Club.

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues return

Travelogues at Centre 64 theatre begin November 26 with India and Terry Anne Wilson. January 28 Summer Adventures with Lyle Grisedale; February 25 Vietnam with Julie-Anne Davies; March 24 The High Arctic with Craig Beattie; April 28 East Kootenay with Janice Strong.

Fall Jazz and Blues Concert Series Studio 64

Andrea Superstein

November 23

Concert number three in the fall series. Tickets $24 to $28, members pay less. Tickets available at Centre 64 or eastkootenay.snapd.com

Sunday, November 24

Key City Theatre

The Huron Carole

The Huron Carole is a seasonal music tradition spanning 3 decades touring from coast to coast to coast. Expect an evening of contemporary and signature Christmas music along with stories creatively crafted by Tom Jackson and his ensemble of musicians. The tour travels to 15 cities raising funds for local food banks and family service agencies.

Friday, Jan. 3

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Hot on the heels of the flagship festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is excited to be hosting the event and the spirit of outdoor adventure it will bring, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020. Weekend passes ($50) and one night passes ($30) go on sale at the Key City Theatre Box Office on Friday, November 1, for the two night film event. Attendees are treated to distinct lineups each evening, highlighting award winning films from the Banff event.