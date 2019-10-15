Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Cranbrook Artswais pleased with the successful workshop held by master painter Mirja Valhalla on September 27-29. Both beginner and advanced painters came out of this 2 ½ workshop with more skills and confidence. Mirja Valhalla came from Castlegar BC to instruct this workshop. Cranbrook Arts would like to extend a special thank you to Elizabeth Lake Lodge for sponsoring this workshop by providing accommodations for her. Submitted photo

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, An exhibition by Irene Rutherford. September 24 to October 19, Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m Opening reception September 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Centre 64. Next up is the We Paint in Harmongy exhibition by the We Paint Group.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artsts, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

More workshops are on the horizon at Cranbrook Arts new location 1401 5th Street North.

Next up is a Beginners Beading workshop instructed by Janice Templeton on October 12 1-3pm. Learn two beading stitches in two hours with Janice Templeton. You will learn the angle weave and the peyote stitch. With these two stitches you can then make a pair of beautiful earrings.

On October 20th 10-4pm Barb Guillen will be teaching a Funky Felting Workshop. In this all-day wet felting workshop, you will leave with an interesting funky wall hanging made with a variety of techniques. All materials are included and all you need to bring is a lunch, a towel, and inspiration.

October 26th 10-3pm Marty Ryan is coming from Golden to teach Copper Etching Learn the basics of copper etching with artist Marty Ryan. In this full day workshop Marty will guide you through creating a finished piece of your choice (ornament, bracelet, bookmark) from prepared copper plates. All materials included. Bring a lunch.

Register for these wonderful classes at Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street or call and register 250-426-4223

Fall Nature Park hikes in Kimberley

Sunday October 20 – “Golden Larch Hike” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048). This hike has two starting points. 9am at Nordic Trails parking lot for a mainly flat 10km round-trip lasting about 4hr or Riverside Campground parking on St. Mary Lake road for a short carpool up Lower Matthew Rd. Then a moderate 8km round trip for approx. 3-4 hours. Both parties will see the golden show of the Larch Trees and will meet at Dipper Lake. Bring water & snack.

Wednesday, October 16 Key City Theatre

Ivan Coyote

A free presentation brought to you by the Cranbroook District Teachers Association. coyote is a writer and storyteller, born in Whitehorse, Yukon.Coyote’s books have won the ReLit Award, been named a Stonewall Honour Book, and been shortlisted for the Hilary Weston Prize for non-fiction. In 2017 Ivan was given an honorary Doctor of Laws from Simon Fraser University for their writing and activism. In 2019 Ivan will mark 25 years on the road as an international touring storyteller and musician

Mountain Glass – Oct. 17 to 27, Kimberley

Glass House Xperience will be at Mountain Grass from October 17-27, parked in the back of 349 Spokane Street. Glass House has travelled extensively across Western Canada teaching glassblowing workshops, but this will be their first time coming to Kimberley. This gives area residents a chance to try this unique art form, without having to travel further than downtown Kimberley.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Tom Bungay at the Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Everybody’s favourite Newfie Tom Bungay @ The Heritage Inn. $ 10 Cover, doors open 6pm, show.starts 7pm

Tuesday, October 22 Key City Theatre

Lonseome Ace String Band

7:30 pm 9:30 pm.Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS. The Lonesome Ace Stringband is an old-time band with bluegrass chops that play some righteous folk and country music. There’s a depth of groove and sense of space not often heard in bluegrass today, a level of instrumental interplay and vocal blend uncommon in old-time, and an on-stage rapport that transcends all of this.

Thursday, October 19

Holly Hyatt at Studio 64 Kimberley

Part of the Fall Jazz and Blues Concert series brought to you by the Kimberley Arts Council. Tickets $28, members pay less. concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets available at Centre 64 or eastkootenay.snapd.com

Latin Dance Nights at Studio 64

Starting October 24, Latin dance instruction is back at Studio 64. Introductory lessons are by donation. Every Thursday, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and 21, Dec. 5. 7 p.m. $8 minimum donation.

Thursday, October 24 Key City Theatre

Burton Cummings

Canadian Rock Icon Returns to Kootenay’s for an Encore Performance. In the Fall of 2017, Burton Cummings played to sold out shows right across B.C., and now, by popular demand, he is coming back to the Kootenay’s in October with his outstanding “Up Close and Alone” Tour 2019, much to the delight of Kootenay music fans who jammed both buildings to capacity two years ago, and both shows sold out in just a few days. This show is sold out.

Saturday, October 26 Key City Theatre

Downchild Blues Band

50th Aniversary Tour

After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career. 7:30 pm 9:30 pm, Tickets $48.50

Wednesday, October 30 Key City Theatre Gallery Stage

The Young’uns

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS. On the intimate Gallery Stage. Teesside trio The Young’uns have always had the human touch. In the space of little more than a decade – and just five years after giving up their day jobs – they have become one of UK folk music’s hottest properties and best- loved acts.

Women for Women

November 1 Studio 64

Second Annual women’s event at Studio 64. Enjoy wine and cheese, no host bar. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Rasie a glass to support the arts. Applications from artisan vendors for the event are now being accepted. Deadline is September 30. Contact Centre 64 for application forms. 250-427-4919.

Sat. Nov. 2 Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Guitarist Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm acoustic blues with Jon Bisset. Presented by Lazy Crow Promotions. Doors open 6 p.m. show at 7:05 at the Studio Lounge Heritage Inn. 803 Cranbrook St. N. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Sat. November 2

Locals Coffee House

Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

7:30 pm sharp. Tickets: Tickets will be available for purchase at Huckleberry Books starting Friday Oct. 18th. The show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

Line-Up:

1. Lu Williams

2. Larry Mackenzie

3. Blarney Pilgrims

4. Maddisun

5. Beth Gartside

6. Van Redecopp

Tuesday, November 5

A Simple Space: Gravity and Other Myths

7:30 pm 8:30 pm. Tickets: $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket Plus. $55 VIP On Stage Experience. Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. . A Simple Space evokes real responses in audiences, something visceral rather than cerebral. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath, and be immersed in every moment.

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues return

Travelogues at Centre 64 theatre begin November 26 with India and Terry Anne Wilson. January 28 Summer Adventures with Lyle Grisedale; February 25 Vietnam with Julie-Anne Davies; March 24 The High Arctic with Craig Beattie; April 28 East Kootenay with Jance Strong.