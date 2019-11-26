Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Pictured above: Symphony of The Kootenays Christmas Concert, Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Key City Theatre. Lyle Grisedale photo

Symphony of the Kootenays

Saturday, November 30

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the Kootenays returns this Saturday, November 30, at 7:30 pm at the Key City Theatre. Along with many Christmas favourites the concert includes a special feature.

A Child’s Christmas in Wales was initially recorded by author Dylan Thomas in 1952 by BBC Radio. The story portrays Thomas’ reminiscence of Christmas as a young boy in a small town in a simpler time. The nostalgic story is part autobiography, part fiction but full-on classic. A classic work of how we look back on our childhoods as full of exaggerated characters and memories.

Set to wonderful music by Red Deer Symphony’s Claude LaPalme, 2Day FM morning maestro Dennis Walker reads the classic work at Symphony of the Kootenays’ Christmas concert.

Other pieces include: Fantasia on Greensleeves, Pomp and Circumstance plus traditional carols.

Saturday November 30. 7:30pm at Key City Theatre

Tickets available at Key City Theatre box office or online at https://www.keycitytheatre.com/

Youth tickets just $10, courtesy of Alpine Toyota.

Even if you aren’t a regular concert goer you should enjoy the familiar melodies of their holiday performance.

Coming up at Cranbrook Arts

Community Events

Nov. 5-30, The Gallery at Cranbrook Arts (1013 Baker Street) is showing “Mixed Media Madness”, featuring acrylics by Charlene Venier, fibre art by Darlene Purnell, and encaustic mixed media by Tara Mercer. Attend the Meet the Artists Reception Saturday, November 16, 1-3 p.m. Upcoming at Cranbrook Arts new location, 1401 – 5th Street North (beside the bowling alley):

Monday Painters – 10-1, Nov. 18 – Dec. 23. Get together with other painters with works-in-progress. Bring your own supplies. Facilitated by local artist Bill McColl.

Felted Scarf Workshop – Sat., Nov. 30, 10-4. Popular local instructor Barb Guillen will facilitate nuno felt scarf making. Be prepared to leave the day with a beautiful scarf.

Paint a Ceramic Christmas Ornament in an afternoon with Yvonne Vigne. Sunday, Dec. 1, 1-3:30. Get in the Christmas spirit!

Register for workshops at 1013 Baker Street (open Tues.-Sat. 11-4:30) or through Eventbrite at Cranbrookarts.com

In the gallery at Centre 64

Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale

Now in the gallery, the annual Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale, an ongoing gallery exhibition. November 19 to December 24. Up next from January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Opening reception for that exhibit is January 9, 2 to 4 p.m.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

Latin Dance Nights at Studio 64

Latin dance instruction is back at Studio 64. Introductory lessons are by donation. Thursday,Dec. 5. 7 p.m. $8 minimum donation.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday, December 16, January 20, February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27

Key City Theatre

Ballet Kelowna

Following triumphant season-opening performances, Ballet Kelowna has undertaken a month-long tour of B.C., bringing performances to eight communities across the province. MAMBO and Other Works, a high energy mixed program, features Wen Wei Wang’s dynamic work 1723 – Vivaldi, the thrilling tango-inspired Cuatro Estaciones from Ballet Kelowna’s visionary Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando, and Alysa Pires’ vivacious audience favourite MAMBO. The Company will travel to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre Wednesday November 27 for one show only.

Cranbrook History Centre Family Fun Night

Friday, November 29

5:00 pm – 9:00 p.m. Featuring:

Free admission to Museum

Movie on the Train – Polar Express $5.00 (+gst) per person

Children 5 and under Free – MUST be accompanied by an adult

Showings at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Limited Seating – Please RSVP to 250-489-3918

Trans Canada Train Tours:

6:00 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm 8:00 pm

Family Tour Rate: $15.00 plus gst (Regular $30.00 plus gst)

The Photo Booth Cranbrook – $5.00 per session

Saturday, November 30

Home Grown Music, Centre 64, Kimberley

Show starts at 8pm sharp, doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $8 available at The SnowDrift Café and Centre 64. All proceeds to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Xmas hampers appreciated. Line up for the coffee house; North Star Singers; Students of Arne Sahlen; Randy Marchi and Tim Plait; Rod Wilson; Van and Shelagh Redecopp; Fres and Curt; Maddisun and Bill StAmand.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Serena Ryder Key City Theatre

Serena Ryder brings her Christmas Kisses Tour to Cranbrook. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.Serena Ryder first gained National recognition with her hit ballad “Weak in the Knees” in 2007, and is an accomplished songwriter, singer, and musician who possesses a three octave vocal range.

December 4 and 5

Cod Gone Wild in Kimberley and Cranbrook

The Celtic band will be playing at Centre 64 in Kimberley on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, followed by a performance at The Stage Door Theatre in Cranbrook on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Tickets for the all-ages event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the Centre 64 box office, or online at www.codgonewild.com/shows.

Thursday, December 5

Christmas Charity Concert

7 p.m. at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 920 11th St S, Cranbrook. A variety of both traditional and non-traditional Christmas songs will be performed featuring local musicians Tom Bungay, The Tick Magnets (Stephen Knowles, Rollie Cummins, Gord Jolie), Dave Prinn, James Neve, & Sheva (Van & Shelagh Redecopp). Tickets only $10…available at Huckleberry Books on 9th Ave S; through Verna at 250-919-0401 & at the door (limited seating). All proceeds to go to the Kootenay Friends of REALM

Saturday, December 7

Locals Coffee House

Saturday December 7th, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook, at 7:30 pm sharp. Tickets: Tickets will be available for purchase at Huckleberry Books starting Friday Nov. 22nd. The show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed. Line-Up: Annie Elzinga & Dariynn Silver; Sean Whalen; Tall Timber; Confluentials; Note-able Folk and the Tick Magnets.

Saturday, December 7

DOA

Vancouver’s legendary punk-rock warriors D.O.A. (featuring vocalist / lead guitarist / Green Party luminary / Burnaby City Councilor Joe Keithleykick it out loud and proud Saturday December 7th at the Cranbrook Hotel Pub (719 Baker Street) for WINTERBLAST 2019! Also featuring scorching live performances from Kimberley rockers Crooked Line and Marysville’s own Zero People! Admission: $20 advance (available at Huckleberry Books), $25.00 door. Doors open 7:30pm, showtime 9:00pm

Wednesday, December 11

Centre 64

Schnapps and Shortbread

The Kimberley Community Choir invites you to an evening of Schnapps and Shortbread. Celebrate the season with great music, treats and singing with guest musicians in the holiday season. Tickets $15. 19 and older. No host bar. Tickets available at Snowdrift Cafe and choir members. 7 p.m. in the studio at Centre 64.

December 12 to 15

Key City Theatre

A Christmas Carol – Mount Baker Wild Theatre

December 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m.. December 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $20, students, seniors, children $15. Wild Theatre and Mount Baker Music join forces to present this Charles Dickens classic. Scored with songs from the traditional Christmas canon, student musicians form a special orchestra and choir to accompany the timeless tale acted on the stage. This production of A Christmas Carol features music direction by Evan Bueckert, stage direction by Mary Hamilton and a set designed by Brian Prather. Guaranteed delight for the whole family, and a glorious way to celebrate the season.

December 13 and 14

Sun Valley Song presents “And the Glory” as part of your Christmas Season.

Friday December 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday December 14 at 2 p.m. Sun Valley Song is pleased to present our signature repertoire of traditional sacred and secular Christmas choral music. This is the 20 year Anniversary for Sun Valley Song. Over the 20 years the choir has performed 35 times. Nine of these as the core choir with the Symphony of the Kootenays. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South). Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Huckleberry Books, Retro Sound & Collectibles, from choir members or at the door.

Noel, Noel, Noel

Christmas Concert Dec. 14

The Cantabelles; The Cranbrook Community Band; The Cranbrook Community Choir; The Cranbrook Community and Youth Orchestra. 7 p.m. The Dwelling Place, 2324 2ND Street South (Across from the Cranbrook Fire Department). Admission: Adults $10. Sixteen and under $5. Tickets available at Huckleberry Books, or at the door. For further information contact cranbrookband2017@gmail.com

Monday, December 16

Winter Dreams of Light

Kimberley United Church

The Kimberley Community Choir invites you to their annual concert at Kimberley Unite3d Church, 7 p.m. Admission by donation.

Friday, December 20 Key City Theatre

God is a Scottish Drag Queen Christmas Special

From critically acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont comes God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: A Christmas Special! Join everyone’s favourite deity in a floral power suit as God celebrates Jesus’s birthday and skewers everything from Brussel sprouts to the three wise men in an unforgettable evening of holiday hilarity!

Saturday, December 28

On the Flats Stage, Canal Flats

The Flats Stage is thrilled to present Arcana Kings ( formerly: Johnny McCuaig band ) Saturday Dec 28th in The Flats for limited $20 advance tickets Call #250-270-0134 or email: events@theflatststage.com

New Years Eve Great Gatsby Party

Centre 64

Ring in 2020 by going back in time to the epic era of the Roaring Twenties, debuting at 8 pm, on December 31st 2019 at Center 64 in Kimberley. Tickets are $30 each and almost sold out. Tickets include a complimentary refreshment, dancing, and a “Speakeasy” themed cash bar. Gatsby style attire is strongly encouraged but not required. For more information contact Centre 64, or purchase a ticket online at… https://2020gatsby.eventbrite.ca/ Donations can be made at the door, night of the event,. Items and proceeds donated to the woman’s shelter (ie. toiletries, women’s hygiene, toothbrush, shampoo).

Anything Goes – New Years Eve Gala

Tuesday, December 31 Key City Theatre

Get ready for a BOATLOAD of fun as Key City Theatre sets sail on its next big adventure. Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl – no musical puts it on stage better than ANYTHING GOES! A hilarious, shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores, ANYTHING GOES is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely. This show is sold out.

Friday, Jan. 3

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Hot on the heels of the flagship festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is excited to be hosting the event and the spirit of outdoor adventure it will bring, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020. Weekend passes ($50) and one night passes ($30) go on sale at the Key City Theatre Box Office on Friday, November 1, for the two night film event.