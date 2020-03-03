Upcoming Bob Ross gathering in Penticton “largest in Canada”

On April 11, up to 200 people will be gathering in Penticton to paint happy little trees together

In just over a months time, up to 200 people will be gathering in the same room to paint happy little trees together.

A Penticton group is aiming to make an upcoming Bob Ross event one of the biggest in the world.

The Penticton Art Gallery is bringing the legendary painter’s work to the Okanagan with the aim of attracting the largest gathering of Bob Ross painters in Canada.

“It will be the largest in Canada, and second-largest in the world,” said Carla O’Bee, the gallery’s education and programming coordinator.

“We’re aiming to have 200 people painting along and painting a Bob Ross painting together.”

Alongside the exhibit, which is on display from March 21 to May 10, the gallery and the Penticton Lakeside Resort will host the special Bob Ross Paint-In.

The painting session will commence April 11 at 2 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before.

Seven certified Ross instructors will be on hand to walk people through the process of creating their very own Bob Ross painting.

“They have taken an in-depth course to learn the techniques that Bob Ross used to make his paintings, and become certified to teach others those techniques,” said O’Bee. “We have some coming from Alberta, some coming from the coast, it’ll be great.”

All of the supplies, the canvas, paint, brushes and easel, are all included with the ticket. Tickets are $75 for members of the Penticton Art Gallery, and $85 for non-members, available at the Penticton Art Gallery or by calling 250-493-2928.

If you’re nervous about signing up just remember; there’s no mistakes, just happy accidents.

