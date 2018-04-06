Upcoming arts events in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Acoustic finale

The last Qualicum Acoustic Café of the season takes place Friday, April 6, at Rotary House in Qualicum Beach (211 Fern Rd. West).

The feature act is Ross Douglas, an award-winning songwriter, musician and actor who will bring a selection of witty songs.

The open stage portion of the night starts at 7:30 p.m. The open stage is open to all interested in performing for up to 10 minutes. Tickets are $10, $5 for open stage performers and free for youths. Tickets can be purchased at Covet (702-a Memorial Ave. in Qualicum Beach). For more information, and to inquire about the open stage, contact John Beaton at jabeaton@gmail.com

— Submitted by John Beaton

Carving and art

The Pacific Brant Carving and Arts Show takes place Saturday and Sunday (April 7 and 8) at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

A variety of wildlife painters, photographers and sculptures will be in attendance, as well as talented carvers and turners.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with admission at $5. For more info, email bill.beese@gmail.com.

— Courtesy Pacific Brant Carving and Art Show

Music on Sunday

Playing at TOSH on Sunday, April 8 are the Davidsbündler Duo of Reginald Quiring on viola and Rosemary O’Connor in piano.

The performance at TOSH (The Old School House Arts Centre at 122 Fern Rd. West in Qualicum Beach) takes place Sunday, April 8, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $18, or $15 for members. The programme includes music by Enescu, Schubert, Beethoven and Hindemith.

For more info, go to www.theoldschoolhouse.org/MOSWint2018.html.

— Submitted by

Ron Hadley

FCA Art Show

The Arrowsmith chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists is holding its annual Spring Juried Exhibition at TOSH (The Old School House Arts Centre at 122 Fern Rd. West in Qualicum Beach) 10 Gallery from April 7-28.

All are welcome to the Saturday, April 7 opening reception at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.arrowsmithfca.ca.

— Submitted by Jane Hildebrandt

Join in a Gospel sing-a-long

The St. Mark’s Gospel sing-a-long takes place Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church in Qualicum Beach (138 Hoylake Rd.).

Singing of gospel songs such as Amazing Grace, Sing Low, Sweet Chariot and Wade in the Water will be led by Debbie Ryan and accompanied by a four-piece band (drums, bass, guitar and piano).

Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.ca plus a service charge, $15 at St. Mark’s Church, or $20 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for St. Mark’s Church.

— Submitted by Dave Klinger

Floral designer

The Mid-Island Floral Art Club will have Paul Jaras creating unique flower arrangements as a demo at the club’s April 12 meeting at St. Stephen’s United Church Hall (150 Village Way in Qualicum Beach).

Jaras will use natural materials, including some found locally and contributed by club members, as well as man-made or commercially available supplies, along with fresh flowers to explore contrasts and complementary qualities of natural and man-made items in floral design.

The meeting begins at 2:15 p.m. and is open to visitors for a fee of $10. For more info, contact Deanne at 250-752-1858.

— Submitted by

Laurene Ebbett