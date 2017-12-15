Up against a wall for art to the masses

The Sid Williams Theatre recently unveiled a new salon wall that will be the exclusive domain of Comox Valley Arts member artists.

The Sid Williams Theatre recently unveiled a new salon wall that will be the exclusive domain of Comox Valley Arts member artists.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for our visual artists,” says Kera McHugh, director of member services and community engagement. “The Sid is hugely supportive of visual arts and it’s a great marriage with performing arts to help expose audiences to a broad range of the creative abundance we have here in the Valley.”

The first salon show, curated by Nancy J. Morrison, features pieces from five artists – Marilyn Peeters, Martha Jablonski-Jones, Madeleine Wood, Mary Madiline McMahon and and Marci Katz.

The salon show is located in the lower lobby of the Sid Williams Theatre. Be sure to check it out next time you visit to see a show.

“What a treat to see the varied and compellingly attractive artworks at our lower foyer today when I visited the Sid. I’m such a fan of community partnerships, and I think the CV Community Arts Council is a wonderful addition to the I-HOS works featured in the main lobby. A great collaboration,” says Heather McFetridge, SWTS Board of Directors

Works will be rotated on a four to six-month basis, and members of Comox Valley Arts are welcome to submit their work for consideration. The work is selected by a small committee who consider the size and thematic cohesion for each installation.

To become a member of Comox Valley Arts, visit comoxvalleyarts.com! We are currently accepting registrations and advertisers for the 2018 Central Island Arts Guide, which includes membership for the year.