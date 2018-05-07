Untamed Kootenays returns

Last June, the Untamed Kootenay's culinary event at Island Lake Lodge showcased some of the best food available to the region.

This year, the event returns, welcoming another two notable chefs into the kitchen with Island Lake Lodge’s chef Keith Farkas.

The three-day event, June 8 to 10, will have participants hiking in the surrounding mountains, canoeing on Island Lake, foraging in the hills for ingredients, indulging in fine dining, tasting a variety of vintages, and relaxing with spa treatments.

Blair Clemis, Chef de Cuisine of Model Milk in Calgary, along with Executive Chef John Paul Pedhirney of the highly acclaimed Bridgette Bar will be joining Farkas in Island Lake Lodge’s open-concept kitchen.

For those who would rather just indulge for an evening, single lunch or dinner bookings are available.

Friday night is the Wine Makers Dinner.

Hosted by BC Wine Studio, winemaker Mark Simpson will be talking about the winery process and pairing vintages with each course.

There will be four wines accompanying four courses provided by the Island Lake chef team.

On Saturday, a day full of foraging and adventures will give guests a lay of the land.

On Saturday night, the Chef Showcase will provide guests with five courses, prepared by five chefs: Mark Butcher, John Paul Pedhirney, Blair Clemis, Keith Farkas and Catherine Chartrand.

The afterparty in the Bear Lodge will finish at midnight, followed by breakfast Sunday morning to conclude the weekend.

Weekend couple prices start at $1149, and dinner passes per person range from $139 for Friday to $159 for Saturday. Weekend passes include meals, wine with dinner, taxes and gratuities. Spa specials are available.

Visit Islandlakecatskiing.com for more information.