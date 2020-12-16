Uke ensemble takes it virtual for the holidays

Paul Luongo is the musical and artistic director of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s a 2020 COVID Christmas, and that means it’s not the easiest time for performers who are trying to share their seasonal tunes with the world.

With further safety restrictions put in place last month governing group gatherings, the ensemble has been unable to get together to rehearse – let alone host a public concert.

So, like so many musicians, members of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble are having to rely on the internet to get their unique sound out to the public, and that’s exactly what they have on tap this week, said artistic and musical director Paul Luongo.

He didn’t want to see the kids or fans disappointed this Christmas, so this Friday, Dec. 18, the senior A ensemble will release Themes of Christmas, as a virtual presentation.

While the show will debut online at 7 p.m. on Friday, anyone who buys an e-ticket through the langleyukes.com website with a minimum $5 donation receives a link for the presentation, which can be watched between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Luongo explained.

