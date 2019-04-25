UFV student art celebrated at Interpret festival

UFV holds its second annual Interpret: Creative and Performing Arts Festival on Friday, April 26. (Photo by Wayne Chin)

University of the Fraser Valley celebrates student art on April 26 at the second annual Interpret: Creative and Performing Arts Festival.

Classical pianist Kimball Gallagher will open the festival and address his entrepreneurial approach to music education and arts advocacy.

He is the founder of 88 International, a non-profit organization based in New York that was established in 2015 after Gallagher’s 30-country, seven-continent, 338-concert tour around the world.

Performances and exhibits will be presented in the S’eliyemetaxwtexw Art Gallery and throughout C and D buildings in hallways, classrooms, and public spaces of the Abbotsford campus.

Some of the festivities will include diverse exhibits and performances by the visual arts graduating class, a collaboratively devised theatre performance, readings of new student work, and performance art.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Gallager performs from 4 to 5 p.m in room B101, and exhibits, readings and performances take place from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by live music from 8 to 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

RELATED: Local enrolment down, but more international students at UFV