UFV directing class presents The Devised Theatre Showcase

Kirsten MacDonald is shown in a scene from the Devised Showcase, which takes place April 24 to 26 at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford. Submitted photo

The fourth-year directing class at University of the Fraser Valley presents its final project, The Devised Theatre Showcase, from April 24 to 26.

The showcase is a chance for students of the THEA 452 devising class to present original, collaboratively created theatre projects, and to apply everything they have learned in the course.

Students create and devise all aspects of the show, including the script, design and performance.

This year’s project is about people dealing with traumatic past experience.

Lilly, an art lover, has been sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, and Erin, a painter, suffers from mental illness.

Lilly and Erin get to know each other online and finally meet in person. Despite their strong bond, the new roommate friends break up because they can’t bare the traumas that haunt them every second of their life.

This project examines the traumatic experiences which can influence the quality of our present and future relationships.

Show times are April 24 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. in the performance studio (building D, 105) of the Abbotsford campus.

Tickets are pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Seats can be reserved by emailing theatre@ufv.ca with the date(s) you would like to attend and the number of tickets required.

