Ucluelet’s Sail Past

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 under a starry night sky, 10 illuminated boats took to the Ucluelet harbour for the annual Sail Past.

This Santa vessel by Cameron Ocean Adventures came third in Ucluelet’s annual Sail Past. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

While watching the decorated vessel parade, spectators also enjoyed live music, hot cocoa, and Christmas goodies at the Whiskey Dock. The longstanding community event was hosted by the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce.

Jason Korman and Aleah Tessier-Korman (singing) came first, Ucluelet RCMP placed second, and Cameron Ocean Adventures won third. People’s choice award went to the lone rower, Dan Vedova.

VIDEO