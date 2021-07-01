Ucluelet’s ANAF opens for locals only

"It's going to be like a private clubhouse this summer"

Local band Downtown Brown and the Hitch, from left, Mark Lagace, David James Brown, Andy Keeling, and Gareth Hochachka play at the ANAF on July 2. (Submitted photo)

The Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Club (ANAF) is hosting its first live gig in over a year this weekend, and to get in on the party, you’ll have to be a West Coaster.

Entrance to the Friday, July 2 premiere event featuring Downtown Brown and the Hitch with Glass Half Full is for ANAF members only. An annual membership to the ANAF is $40, which supports Canada’s veterans and club operations.

Contact Bronwyn Kelleher via Facebook messenger or call (250) 726-4217 to purchase a membership.

“You can’t mooch off your partners membership either. You have to have your own,” she says. “The ANAF is going to be like a private clubhouse this summer where locals can escape the crowds of visitors.”

The Free Store at the ANAF, which occupied the clubhouse during its hiatus from hosting shows, had its final “blowout sale” last week and is currently looking for a new venue. Volunteers are committed to keeping the valuable community service going and have founded the Free Store Society. According to Kelleher, as many as 70 people per day made use of the Free Store while it was up and running.

A Free Store fundraiser with musicians, food, and prizes is scheduled for July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the ANAF. Anyone interested in helping the Free Store find a new facility is encouraged to email: westcoastfreestore@gmail.com.

