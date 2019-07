The Ucluelet Aquarium carted a huge floating octopus through the Ukee Days Parade on Saturday. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Ucluelet cheered on its favourite hometown parade on Saturday morning as the Ukee Days Parade partied through Peninsula Road on its way to Seaplane Base Field where its arrival officially opened the festival’s fairgrounds.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ucluelet crowns town’s fastest baby

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ukee Days build-your-own-boat race makes a splash in Ucluelet

READ MORE: West Coast excited to celebrate UKEE DAYS!