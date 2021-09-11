UBC Okanagan debuts queer music and oral history podcast

The podcast airs live on Zoom every Tuesday and previous episodes are uploaded on Youtube

A new music-based podcast has been launched through UBC Okanagan.

UBCO Associate Professor Michael V. Smith is the man behind Soundtrack: a queer oral history project and open mic writing prompt, a podcast that focuses on the idea of “where were you when,” using music to spark conversation with guests about growing up.

“Do you remember hearing Thriller for the first time?” asks Smith, “What about Cyndi Lauper’s She’s so Unusual? Purple Rain? … you name it, what was going on in your life then?”

The weekly podcast recorded over Zoom features Smith sitting down with queer artists as they share a story or poem about their memories of what was going on in their lives when they first heard a certain album.

“Each episode features two queer moments from two different geographies and backgrounds, but in the same timeline and with the same cultural prompt,” stated UBCO.

Smith invites listeners to join in the podcast through open-mic style poetry. At the end of each episode, the focus album for the next weeks’ show will be announced, giving listeners a week to prepare their memories for sharing.

Each episode is an hour-long; the first 20 minutes are with that week’s guest and the last 40 minutes are for viewer participation.

The podcast debuted on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and will air every Tuesday live on Zoom through to Nov. 9.

The special guest lineup currently includes Zoe Whittall, Suzette Mayr, Brianna Ferguson, Hasan Namir and Nicola Harwood, with the first episode featuring Ivan Coyote.

For more information on the podcast and where to listen, visit UBCO’s website.

