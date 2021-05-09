Two West Kootenay teens launch faith podcast

Two Castlegar teens with a desire to share their Christian faith have started a podcast as a way to engage with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caden Tart and Luke Geisbrecht have launched Scratch the Scripture from a newly-built studio room in Geisbrecht’s home.

So far they have created six episodes in a Q&A format. Questions are submitted from listeners or through other social media platforms and they aim to release a new episonde each Sunday evening.

“We are trying to bring back the topic of God … especially to teenagers,” said Tart, who does the speaking on the podcast while Geisbrecht takes care of the technical side of things.

“In our generation, the Bible is written off as simple and fundamentally purposeless, yet it has been the most influential and studied book in history,” says Tart.

“If you’re lost in the world and are seeking answers to grow in your Christian faith, then come along for the adventure. No matter how deeply we read the Bible, we’re only just beginning to scratch the Scripture.”

Once a question is selected, Tart says he studies the related Biblical doctrine and then prepares a loose script..

The podcast has looked at things like guardian angels, Jesus coming to earth, habitual sin and Biblical authorship.

Just a few months into the project, the podcast has gained about 100 listeners from five different countries.

Tart graduated from Stanley Humphries Secondary School in 2020. In the future he has plans to study theology and become a pastor. Geisbrecht is finishing grade 12 this year and plans to pursue a technology career.

If you would like to submit a question for the podcast, send an email to scratchthescripture@gmail.com or through the podcast’s Facebook page. You can find Scratch the Scripture at anchor.fm or from your favourite podcast app.

