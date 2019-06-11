‘Sometimes there is meaning, at other times, we find metaphor, mystery or even chaos. Beauty or grace can be discovered anywhere.’ - from Lynne Patrick, artist description. (Emily Vance photo)

Two Vancouver Island artists showcase a range of styles at MAC’s June gallery

Lynne Patrick and Regina Seib's work will be displayed until June 30

The walls of the McMillan Art Centre have been graced with two new exhibitions this month.

UNDERstory: on the edge of the known is the work of Nanoose Bay-based Lynne Patrick. It takes viewers on a journey through the natural world, with some pieces rooted firmly in reality and others edging into the abstract.

The vivid colours of Patrick’s Poppies series stand out from across the gallery walls. The flowers vary from piece to piece, some blending with the background of sky to lend an ephemeral quality to the already fanciful flower.

In the series The Language of Trees, sewing paper is interspersed with acrylic to add texture and ideational contrast between the natural world and the human-made. A collection of smaller sketches mostly called Untitled use ink atop acrylic and pastel to create delicate imagery.

READ MORE: Deep Bay artist creates abstract sculptures using cement

Swirls of vivid colour and metallic mixed-media comprise MY JOURNEY by Regina Seib. The Nanaimo-based artist displays striking versatility, moving from acrylic landscape on one wall to darkly shining mixed-media abstracts on the next.

Imaginative colours highlight thick-line work depictions of classic Canadian scenery, and golden-hour light graces a depiction of the Rocky Mountains that straddle the B.C. – Alberta border. On another wall, acrylics swirl in striking colours of greens, blues, and reds, and contrasting colours create vivid portraits of faceless beings.

Across the room, the Precious Metals series takes a complete departure from depictions of reality and offers strong textures and abstract etchings.

The MAC will host Patrick and Seib’s work until June 30.

Interested patrons can also take a sneak peek at some of the work for the MAC’s upcoming multimedia exhibition Soft Shore.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
North Delta teen co-headlining 2019 Family Day festival

Just Posted

Most Read

  • The Boom Booms, Time Well Wasted among acts to play at Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations

    The City of Courtenay Canada Day organizing team announced performers including Canada Day's headline performers The Boom Booms playing at the Night Before Concert on June 30, as well as many other fantastic performers on July 1.

  • Two Vancouver Island artists showcase a range of styles at MAC’s June gallery

    Lynne Patrick and Regina Seib's work will be displayed until June 30

  • Whalers, Kondors athletes post top-8 results at B.C.’s

    Ballenas and Kwalikum athletes got the opportunity to compete against the top track and field high schools at the 2019 B.C. Championships in Kelowna.

  • New Denman Summer Art Gallery show opens June 13

    Perhaps it is the magic of the tranquil forest meadow, brought to life with birds, bees, beloved animals and abundant flowers; or the surrounding forest where majestic cedar sculptures that have been transformed into powerful standing images stand solo or in groupings; the home of sculptor Michael Dennis and painter Dawn Stofer is ground zero for the creative works of this Island couple.