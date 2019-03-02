Two-time Juno winning act brings the Buffalo Roadshow to 100 Mile House

Tim and the Glory Boys will be in 100 Mile House on March 7 as part of their Buffalo Roadshow tour. Tour promo photo.

Two-time Juno Award winning Tim and the Glory Boys will be hitting up 100 Mile House on March 7 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School for a night of family-friendly music.

Tim and the Glory Boys blend country, bluegrass and gospel to create their own music genre.

“Through all of that, it’s a lot of humour and not taking ourselves too seriously. The night is just a lot of foot stomping and hand clapping and just a good time. We try not to make it too heavy. It’s a light evening of music and kind of entertainment for the whole family,” said Tim Neufeld, who fronts the band. “We’re all married guys with kids and family is kind of our MO right now, so it’s also what we do on tour.”

The stop is part of their cross country tour in support of their third album (of original music), The Buffalo Roadshow.

“I think we get more and more ambitious with our production and the live experience. I think it’s just brighter and more exciting,” said Neufeld.

The tour is a coast-to-coast tour with about 130 dates. According to Neufeld, the band has already been to Newfoundland and back but will only be halfway through the tour once they play in 100 Mile.

“We thought it would be a good idea to bring an actual taxidermied buffalo head that we got off eBay on tour with us and we make him breathe fire and smoke. We put him up on the fake fireplace that we also bring with us. It’s so much fun. We’re just like a bunch of kids in our science lab putting these tours together and they just get more outlandish but we have so much fun doing it,” said Neufeld about their shows.

He added that it’s an expensive way to tour and it takes longer to set up with the additional props, but it’s fulfilling as it allows them to express themselves in ways beyond their music.

Neufeld described Tim and the Glory Boys shows as a night to cut loose, in the safest most family-friendly way. It is important the band and the audience get to hang out as multi-generational communities, which is exactly why the band got into music in the first place.

The Buffalo Roadshow has been nominated for a Juno the Best Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the year.

It is the band’s fourth nomination for the award and if won, it would be the third time. The band won in 2014 for Trees (a cover album) and again in 2017 for Hootenanny!. In 2015, they were nominated for The Joy but lost out to Manic Drive’s VIP.

“It’s wonderful,” Neufeld said about the success. “It’s awesome, man. It’s such an honour to keep getting recognized by your peers. It’s one thing to have fans and it’s another thing that the Junos and other awards like it are the music industry deciding you are deserving, and that always means a ton.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. and is a free event. People who would like to go have to reserve a seat at www.timandthegloryboys.com/tour.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.