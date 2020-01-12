Two Surrey sites for festival of food trucks this spring

Free admission at all eight locations of Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Two sites in Surrey will play host to the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival this spring.

The trucks will park at Guildford Town Centre on the dates of April 17-18, and at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall on May 23, festival organizers announced on the event’s Facebook page.

Admission is free at the festival’s eight locations for 2020, including the two in Surrey plus Port Moody’s Inlet Park on April 11, Chilliwack Coliseum on April 25, Langley’s Willowbrook Mall on May 8-9, Abbotsford’s Thunderbird Plaza on May 30, Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park on June 6, Langley City Community Days on June 20 and Maple Ridge Car-Free Day at Memorial Peace Park on June 21.

The festival is “fun for the whole family and features 20-plus handpicked food trucks,” promises a post at greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

“Each festival location will be kid-friendly, providing face painting, entertainment and live roaming entertainment. There will also be a local artisan market that features local markers and their hand-crafted products.”