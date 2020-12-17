Two Summerland authors featured in new pandemic-themed book

Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era examines choices

Two Summerland authors are among the 16 women featured in a new book titled Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era.

The book was published by the women’s empowerment organization WOW Woman of Worth and was launched earlier this month.

“When this pandemic hit, the authors of this book — who include therapists, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, a restaurateur, fire captain, flight attendant, retailer, filmmaker and a retired politician, among others — all had a choice: to let themselves be swept up in waves of fear or shift their perspectives and evolve,” said Christine Awram, founder of WOW.

The Summerland authors are Gail Thevarge and Ellen Walker-Matthews.

Thevarge wrote the chapter, Thriving During Quarantine, Guilt Free.

This chapter deals with the challenges Thevarge faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Walker-Matthews wrote the chapter, Choosing Happiness, reflecting on the grief following the death of her son, Chris Walker, at the age 29.

The book is available online at awomanofworth.com and through Amazon.

All royalties from Amazon book sales will be donated to support charities educating and empowering women and girls.

Woman Of Worth WOW Worldwide was formed in 2004, as a leadership development organization where women join together to collaborate, make empowering connections, attend groundbreaking events and training programs, and to be celebrated.

