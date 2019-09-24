Two pianos, four pianists, one stage for Courtenay concert

The public is invited to an afternoon concert featuring two pianos, with eight hands on board!

The public is invited to an afternoon concert featuring two pianos, with eight hands on board!

Lynn Robinson, Dagmar Kilian, Cindy Taylor and Peter Walker are accomplished pianists and performers who have been recognized in their field over the years both regionally in the Comox Valley, as well as nationally and internationally. The concert takes place Sept. 29, 3 p.m. at Saint John the Divine, 579 5th St. in Courtenay. Light refreshments will be served following. A suggested minimum donation of $10 will be appreciated.