Two painters featured at Rollin Art Centre

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our newest art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.
This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. It runs until May 25.
BOOK SALE
The Community Arts Council presents their annual giant book sale this weekend on Friday, May 11 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 12 (9-3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.
This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard. Come out and support this amazing event.
OPEN HOUSE
The Rollin Art centre will be holding an open house for all local artists on Sunday, June 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.
Come and meet the board of directors for the Community Arts Council. Mingle and meet other artists, share ideas and bring any current work you would like to share. Join us at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace for an afternoon to celebrate art. No formal speeches, just an afternoon of gathering!
SUMMER ART CAMPS
Journey to the Castle of Creativity! Summer Art programs for children at the Rollin Art Centre take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August. These are for ages 7-12. Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art.
What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call for details.
MOUNT KLITSA GARDEN CLUB
New date, but same great sale! The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at the Rollin Art Centre (corner of 8th and Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, May 10, 7-9 p.m., Chris Ronald Trio with John Ellis & Mike Sanyshyn – Canadian folk with British roots
Saturday, May 12, 8-10 p.m., Leaf Rapids w/Keri Latimer – Spacey Americana Folk
Sunday, May 13, 2-4 p.m., Salvage Couture by Amira Strain – ADSS Fashion Show
Tuesday, May 15, 7-9 p.m., Rick Fines’ Annual Vancouver Island Tour – Blues/Songwriter
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.