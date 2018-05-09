Two painters featured at Rollin Art Centre

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre runs until May 25. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our newest art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.

This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. It runs until May 25.

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council presents their annual giant book sale this weekend on Friday, May 11 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 12 (9-3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.

This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard. Come out and support this amazing event.

FAMILY FRIENDLY ILLUSIONIST

Canadian Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa will present an evening of incredible magic, comedy and jaw-dropping illusions. It’s a wild ride for audiences of all ages that will have them laughing and cheering from beginning to end. See why Penn Jillette (of Penn & Teller) said “Done Beautifully. You’re not going to see better…”

Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre for $28.50

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

The Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery tour is back!

This year, we have more than 59 local artists at 18 venues. What type of art, do you ask? Well, we have painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, potters, jewellers, airbrush, mixed media, children’s art and so much more.

Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity while helping to support local art. Tickets are now on sale for $10 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Mark your calendars. June 15 and 16 is the date of this year’s Solstice Arts Festival. Tables are still available, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Tables are only $60 for this two-day festival. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden. Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Our annual Teas on the Terrace, which takes place every Thursday during July and August at the Rollin Art Centre, is just around the corner.

Tickets are now available. It’s $20 for a “high” tea, served to you on a tiered platter, and just $15 for “low” teas, featuring strawberry shortcake. Come out and support the Rollin Art Centre and local musicians for an afternoon of tea, coffee or lemonade. What a wonderful way to gather with friends, listen to some wonderful music and help support the Rollin Art Centre. Call now, as seating is limited. For a full musical line up, look us up on Facebook or call 250-724-3412.

OPEN HOUSE

The Rollin Art centre will be holding an open house for all local artists on Sunday, June 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

Come and meet the board of directors for the Community Arts Council. Mingle and meet other artists, share ideas and bring any current work you would like to share. Join us at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace for an afternoon to celebrate art. No formal speeches, just an afternoon of gathering!

SUMMER ART CAMPS

Journey to the Castle of Creativity! Summer Art programs for children at the Rollin Art Centre take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August. These are for ages 7-12. Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call for details.

SUMMER YOUTH WRITING WORKSHOPS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week.

SOCK-HOP

Join us in the garden Sunday July 15 from 12-5 p.m. for an afternoon of 50’s music: from rock and roll to country. Local musicians will be on hand to entertain you while you’re dancing and dressing in your favourite 50’s outfit.

Hot dogs and chili will be available. We are also looking for 50-60’s style cars to be parked on the grounds to add that touch of old style rock and roll…SOCK-HOP style. If you have a vehicle and would like to showcase it, please call us today for more details.

MOUNT KLITSA GARDEN CLUB

New date, but same great sale! The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at the Rollin Art Centre (corner of 8th and Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, May 10, 7-9 p.m., Chris Ronald Trio with John Ellis & Mike Sanyshyn – Canadian folk with British roots

Saturday, May 12, 8-10 p.m., Leaf Rapids w/Keri Latimer – Spacey Americana Folk

Sunday, May 13, 2-4 p.m., Salvage Couture by Amira Strain – ADSS Fashion Show

Tuesday, May 15, 7-9 p.m., Rick Fines’ Annual Vancouver Island Tour – Blues/Songwriter

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.