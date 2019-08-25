Two notes bring drama to the big screen

Summer favourite Jaws to be screened by the Hope Film Club next week

Jon Polishak

Special to the Standard

Summer greetings to all!

With two simple notes in an alternating pattern, E and F (or F and F#), composer John Williams suggested the instinctual, relentless, and unstoppable force of the killer shark that terrorizes the beaches and surrounding waters of a quiet tourist town.

His score to Jaws earned him an Academy Award and became a classic piece of suspense music, synonymous with approaching danger. Williams said the theme for the giant great white monster was meant to “grind away at you,” just as a man-eating shark would do. Others have commented that the two notes mimic the shark’s heartbeat as it intensifies from stalking mode to full throttle attack.

Director Steven Spielberg later said that without William’s score, the film would have been only half as successful, and according to Williams, it jump-started his career – one full of successful collaborations with Spielberg, George Lucas, and others.

Have a listen for yourself as you squeal in delight at all the sights and sounds of Jaws, the original summer blockbuster presented by the Hope Film Club at the Hope Cinema! The show will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Hope to see you there!

Until then, safe swimming…

Jon Polishak is a member of the the Hope Film Club.