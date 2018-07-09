Two local playwrights featured at Siloam Theatre Festival

The inaugural Siloam Theatre Festival will be staged at the Langley Playhouse in Brookswood July 30 to Aug. 4. Langley Times file photo

Two local playwrights have been chosen to bring their productions to life in the inaugural Siloam Theatre Festival.

Running at the Langley Playhouse July 30 to Aug. 4, the festival will feature one play by Kate Nendal and two by Darcy Knopp. These productions are original works that have not been staged before.

Siloam, which means “to send,” is an initiative of Langley Players board member Shane Rochon, who created the event to provide a platform similar to the Vancouver Fringe Festival for thespians in the valley.

Nendal, an artist and writer, was born and raised in Langley and graduated from Trinity Western University in April with a BA in theatre and English. She presents The Alleyway Wolves, a story of Little Red Riding Hood that is twisted, turned and teased. When Rose walks through a dark city, she meets a wolf that isn’t what he seems to be. Comedy and romance meet fantasy as these two young people search for what really matter to them.

Knopp is well known in the Langley theatre community for his work with Bard in the Valley, recently directing The Taming of the Shrew in 2016. He will be directing the first of his creations, When Life Gives You Lemon Waters, while Mandy Knopp will direct Knight of Fools. The two plays will also feature different casts.

When Life Gives You Lemon Waters follows three servers, who face the misery of working in the restaurant business. Ben believes that he can finally leave because his acting career is about to take off. Taylor is stuck in neutral; she wants to leave the business, but can’t figure out what comes next. Marco just wants to survive his hangover. Their evil boss, Sheila, makes work even more miserable. Disaster strikes when corporate is coming in for an evaluation. Taylor and Ben’s romantic history complicates the evening and someone keeps delivering mystery shooters to the employee.

Knight of Fools involves two knights — one who is handsome and the other who is smart — from a kingdom much like England, who get embroiled in a mixed up plot wrought with spies, assassins and a backhanded deal to marry off the princess. Sir Cedric Longbow and Sir Ebbonite Draggonaire must stay sober long enough to thwart the assassins, discover the imposters, and find a way to get the princess out of her arranged marriage.

Tickets for each play are $15 (cash only) and are available at the door. The Langley Playhouse is located in Brookswood at 4307 200 St.

SCHEDULE

The Alleyway Wolves

Monday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

When Life Gives You Lemon Waters

Monday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Knight of Fools

Tuesday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

