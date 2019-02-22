Two life-writing sessions take place at The Reach

Two sessions on life writing take place at The Reach Gallery Museum.

The seminars are on the next two Saturdays – Feb. 23 and March 2 – from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way) and are instructed by local writer and editor Philip Sherwood.

Participants will identify strategies for completing the four-step writing process, explore the principles and best practices of creative non-fiction, and gain insights into issues such as how much truth to tell and dealing with trauma.

“We have held two information sessions on life writing that have been well attended,” said Anna Williams, curator of learning and community engagement at The Reach.

“It’s clear that many people want to write their stories, and this seminar equips them with the necessary skills to get going.”

Sherwood’s company lifewriters.ca specializes in helping individuals, families, organizations, and communities tell and preserve their stories in book form. Sherwood has twice been awarded the Abbotsford Arts Council Arty Award for Literary Merit.

Cost for both sessions is $95. Registration is required and can be completed in person at The Reach, online at the reach.ca or by phone at 604-864-8087 (ext. 0).

The Reach will offer two more workshops for life writers and family historians this spring.

A session on book and cover design and self-publishing will be held March 9, and a seminar on interviewing skills is scheduled for March 16. Both sessions run from 1 to 4 p.m.