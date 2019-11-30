Two favourite South End Cowichan variety shows are back for another Christmas season

The Brenda’s Brats group always enjoy a good time, and these two Christmas variety shows give everyone a chance to shine. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

South Enders, get ready to enjoy two favourite holiday treats as Brenda’s Brats bring the fun to two stages.

These events, both food bank fundraisers, are old fashioned Christmas variety shows that will start off your holiday season for the whole family, so mark them on your calendars.

All kinds of community talent is set to take to the stage and lift your hearts with lots of holiday spirit. You’ll see and hear from local musicians, dancers and comedians.

Admission is by donation to the local food bank so don’t forget to bring some non-perishable items (cash donations are accepted as well, though). Both events have free parking and refreshments will be served. What more could you ask? So pack up the family and head out for fun.

First up is the 29th annual Mill Bay Christmas Variety Show on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Mill Bay Community League Hall (next to Kerry Park).

Parking is free and refreshments are part of the package, but this writer can tell you from previous experience at this extremely popular event that if you need a seat, get there early.

Latecomers can expect to stand because this concert is a real favourite and the hall is not huge.

Next on the list is the Cobble Hill Old Fashioned Family Christmas Event, which takes place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Cobble Hill Hall. Sponsored by the Cobble Hill Farmers Institute, and produced by the Brats, this show is also a lot of fun and is also really family-oriented.

There is plenty of parking around the hall, and plenty of space inside.