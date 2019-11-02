Two choirs unite to present Songs of Peace in Abbotsford

The Valley Festival Singers (in photo) unite with Trinity Western University’s chamber choir to present the concert Songs of Peace on Sunday, Nov. 3.

A concert titled Songs of Peace takes place Sunday, Nov. 3 in Abbotsford.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Ave.

Stirring melodies and reflective texts are brought together in this joint concert with the Valley Festival Singers of Abbotsford and Trinity Western University’s chamber choir, all under the direction of Joel Tranquilla.

The program features works by classical composers such as Haydn, Tchaikovsky, and Dvorak, as well as Canadian music by Srul Irving Glick and Timothy Corlis.

Two world premiere performances will also take place, with songs by local composers AmandaEve Slattery and David Squires.

The choirs will be joined by pianists Betty Suderman and Carmen Fast Hollett.

Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 10 and under. They are $5 more at the door.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca, from choir members and at the door.