Two Chilliwack girls dance their way onto the provincial stage

Maya Dombowsky and Elle Gratton are heading to the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival in June

Once again, two dancers from Project Dance will head to the provincial stage to represent Chilliwack when the province’s best dancers are scheduled to meet in Cranbrook June 2 to 6.

Maya Dombowsky, 15, was chosen as intermediate modern rep and 13-year-old Elle Gratton was chosen as junior stage rep, based on outstanding adjudicated performances at the recent Chilliwack Lions Music and Dance Festival.

READ MORE: Local dancers compete in Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival

The 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival is the pinnacle of 25 BC Dance Festivals – in the Lower Mainland they are the Chilliwack Lions Music and Dance Festival, Surrey Dance Festival and Burnaby’s PacWest. Reps are chosen from each of these festivals in various dance categories.

“Maya’s love of dance shows on the stage, and she has a certain authenticity to particularly her modern and contemporary pieces,” said Amanda Quinton-Kucherhan, Project Dance owner. “Elle has a special spark on stage that is so fun to watch. They will both represent Project Dance and their community well at the provincials.”

Maya is a Grade 10 student at GW Graham, while Elle is in Grade 7 at Vedder Middle School.

Maya is no stranger to the provincial stage. Last year she was selected as junior modern rep when the provincials were held in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Chilliwack dancers perform on home stage at provincials this week

Also selected from Project Dance as runner-up was Brooklyn Hislop, 16, senior stage, and 11-year-old Alexa Watson for junior stage.

“To have two dancers chosen as provincial reps and two as runners-up is just amazing ,” Quinton-Kucherhan said. “All of them are hard workers in the dance studio and on the stage, always challenging themselves to learn more and improve their skills.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress