Two Abbotsford schools place first at B.C. drumline competition

Squads from MEI secondary and middle schools take top spot

The MEI secondary and middle school drumlines both placed first in their categories at the recent B.C. provincial drumline championships.

Two drumlines from Abbotsford placed first in their categories during the recent fourth annual BC provincial drumline championships.

The event was held May 4 at Robert Bateman Secondary in Abbotsford and was organized by the Canadian Drumline Association.

The MEI Screaming Eagles placed first in the marching intermediate class, while MEI Middle was tops in the stand-still concert class.

MEI band director is Chad Joiner, and drumline show designers and instructors were Luke Hildebrandt and Ben Parker.

Also from Abbotsford, Robert Bateman Secondary was third in the intermediate class. Abbotsford Middle was third in the concert class, and Clayburn Middle and MEI Developing were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the same category.

Drumlines across the province – from the Okanagan to Vancouver – presented the culmination of their efforts over the past year.

A total of 15 ensembles represented 10 different schools and organizations, including Oak Ridge Percussion and Colborne Public School Music from Ontario.