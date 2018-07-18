Twilight concerts return on July 25

After a brief break, for the Mission Folk Music Festival, free park concerts are back

There will be no Envision Financial Twilight Concert on Friday, July 20 due to the Mission Folk Music Festival.

The festival is renowned for its mix of accessibility and easy-going comfort, affordability and small-town friendliness, shaded day stages and some of the finest folk, world, roots, blues and brilliantly “un-categorizable” music from across Canada and around the world.

The Twilight concerts return on Wednesday, July 25, when Terence Jack returns to the park as part of his Summer 2018 tour.

The band, headed by Jack, has an energetic and refreshingly authentic sound packed with epic dynamics, big builds, and a nod to classic rock ‘n’ roll.

The infectious energy and rawness of his band’s performances have earned Jack slots at major Canadian festivals over the past several summers alongside The Arkells, The Matinée, Plants & Animals, and Black Lips.

Jack brings a rock gospel groove and a polished wave of synths all at once.

July 25 is also Full Cupboard Night. Please bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Mission Food Bank. Summer is a particularly difficult time of year for the Food Bank. All food and funds collected in the community will stay in the community.

The Envision Community Crew will be on site providing face painting and family friendly games for the crowds.

The Twilight Concerts run every Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. rain or shine. Bring a blanket, bring a chair, and enjoy a perfect evening in Mission. All the concerts are free of charge and the Log Cabin Concession is open for refreshments, including popcorn and burgers.